AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos’ GM George Paton said of the team re-signing S Justin Simmons to a record extension: “As a free safety, Justin has every tool you need to be the best. He is a smart, instinctive playmaker who can cover a lot of ground with his athletic ability. Justin’s a great fit for our defense, exactly what you need in a safety.” (Troy Renck)
- TCU S Trevon Moehrig has met virtually with the Broncos among other teams. (Doug Farrar)
Chiefs
Nate Taylor of The Athletic offers some free agents who could make sense for the Chiefs now that we’re in the second phase of free agency.
- Some options to keep an eye on for Kansas City, according to Taylor, include Steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva, CB Malcolm Butler, Colts WR T.Y. Hilton, Chargers EDGE Melvin Ingram, and Colts EDGE Justin Houston among others.
- Taylor also lists Eagles TE Zach Ertz as a potential target for the Chiefs should he be released.
- Matt Verderame reports that the Chiefs are still negotiating to re-sign C Austin Reiter, but he is “currently weighing all options” on the open market.
- Verderame also mentions that the Chiefs could still re-sign free-agent CB Bashaud Breeland and S Daniel Sorensen, but “nothing is imminent” for both players.
Raiders
- New Raiders RB Kenyan Drake said HC Jon Gruden expressed “head and shoulders more interest than any other team” and he “jumped at the opportunity” to play with Josh Jacobs. (Vic Tafur)
- Drake mentioned that the Raiders plan to use him at running back and receiver. (Vic Tafur)
- Raiders’ recently signed DT Solomon Thomas said his recovery from knee surgery allowed him to study Las Vegas’ defense. (Vincent Bonsignore)
- Thomas added that he underwent knee surgery five months ago and “feels fine.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- Thomas admitted that his career has not gone as planned thus far after being the 49ers’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft, but feels he is “just getting started” in his career: “I wouldn’t change anything the past four years…feel my career is just getting started.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- Raiders’ new DE Yannick Ngakoue said he’s had his eye on signing with the organization “for a while” given they pursued him last offseason as a trade acquisition. (Vincent Bonsignore)
- Nagakoue added that he’s “always dreamed” about playing for the Raiders: “This was a place that I always dreamed about being to work…it took time but ultimately I’m back here where I wanted to be.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- Nagakoue believes he can help the Raiders’ defensive line turn things around for the organization: “A lot of defensive linemen, defensive talent…that we can turn this thing around.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- New Raiders signed WR John Brown said that Derek Carr has already reached out to him for throwing sessions. (Jerry McDonald)
- Brown’s one-year, $3.75 million contract includes a $1.75 million signing bonus and $3.24 million guaranteed. His $1.49 million base salary is guaranteed and he can earn another $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and up to $1.75 million in playing time, catches, yards, and Pro Bowl incentives. (Aaron Wilson)