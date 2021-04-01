AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

According to Dan Pompei of the Athletic, the Broncos and 49ers were among the interested teams in QB Andy Dalton , but weren’t willing to meet the Bears’ one-year, $10 million contract offer.

, but weren’t willing to meet the Bears’ one-year, $10 million contract offer. Troy Renck reports that the Broncos haven’t had any interest in acquiring Jets QB Sam Darnold up to this point and they don’t view him as a big enough upgrade over Drew Lock to relinquish a second-round pick.

up to this point and they don’t view him as a big enough upgrade over to relinquish a second-round pick. Former Broncos and new Texans RB Phillip Lindsay believes Lock’s future is in his own hands: “Drew holds his own future. Things have been set in place for him to be successful. He has to take advantage of it. … He needs to continue to develop, that’s on him. He’s in a battle between him and him. Nobody else.” (Mike Klis)

believes Lock’s future is in his own hands: “Drew holds his own future. Things have been set in place for him to be successful. He has to take advantage of it. … He needs to continue to develop, that’s on him. He’s in a battle between him and him. Nobody else.” (Mike Klis) Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga said he had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Broncos. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that Ravens OT Orlando Brown ‘s reps have been quiet about how his trade market has developed but a number of teams still need a left tackle, including the Bears, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, Panthers, Vikings and Washington.

‘s reps have been quiet about how his trade market has developed but a number of teams still need a left tackle, including the Bears, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, Panthers, Vikings and Washington. Of that group, though, Zrebiec points out the Ravens might not want to trade Brown to a team that they presumably will have to go through to win the AFC and get to the Super Bowl.

According to Mike Garafolo, new Chiefs DT Jarran Reed ‘s one-year deal worth up to $7 million is less than what he would’ve made in a restructured contract to return with the Seahawks.

‘s one-year deal worth up to $7 million is less than what he would’ve made in a restructured contract to return with the Seahawks. Garafolo mentions that Seattle was ready to pay Reed $8 million for one year, but the defensive lineman wanted a long-term extension from his former team. In the end, Garafolo adds that Reed did not feel wanted by the Seahawks and opted to sign for less value in order to reset his market.

Chiefs’ new C Austin Blythe‘s one-year deal includes a guaranteed $990,000 base salary, and $760,000 in playing-time and team performance incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Raiders S Johnathan Abram expects the team’s entire defense to “make strides” in 2021.

“We’re going to make strides. As a whole, as a group. As DBs, linebackers, D-Line … the entire core,” Abram said, via Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The biggest thing, we’ve just got to buy in, play for each other, play for the silver and black, and we’re going to be OK.”

According to Tom Pelissero, Raiders QB Derek Carr will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game. It will not count against the cap.