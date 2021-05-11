AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater is looking forward to his new opportunity in Denver.

“It’s a talented football team, and it has so many pieces,” Bridgewater said, via Broncos.com. “I’m just glad to be a part of what they’re doing around here and what we’re trying to build here. It’s a great, unique opportunity for me to come in and compete and lead at the same time. I’m just grateful for this opportunity.”

Bridgewater is especially embracing his upcoming competition with QB Drew Lock.

“Competition makes us all better as human beings,” Bridgewater said. “In the end, you look back and you realize you form relationships and bonds with different guys through competition. You learn a lot about the guy you’re competing against, the guy you’re competing with. So I’m looking forward to this opportunity, making the best of it and just going out there and taking it one day at a time.” ESPN’s John Keim reports the Broncos talked to free agent OT Charles Leno about playing right tackle, but he wants to play left tackle. He’s set to visit with Washington.

Chiefs

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said he is thankful for the opportunity to work in a hospital last season, and he is excited to return to football.

“A year ago, I was trading my football helmet and pads for a hospital gown and a pair of gloves,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote on Instagram. “This experience changed me in a way that I never thought would be possible. I met extraordinary people that made so many sacrifices and took care of our vulnerable ones with so much passion and dedication. Those nurses, orderlies and doctors made me realize the difference between treating and caring for patients. It’s now time for me to transition back into football but there is no doubt that those 10 months working part-time in a long term care facility will help me become a better physician. Thank you all for your sacrifices and your hard work.”

