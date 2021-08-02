AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said the QB competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater is deadlocked: “Still even-steven, there’s been no separation. And we’re going to keep the rotation these next three days the same as it’s been.” (Mike Klis)

Fangio said first-round CB Patrick Surtain II has been impressive: "It's rare that you would ask him to do that and it's been rare that he's been able to handle it and do it. Now, he hasn't been perfected any of them yet by any means, but we think he can and it's not too big for him." (Jeff Legwold)

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb said he will be "100 percent" ready for the opener. (Troy Renck)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman said this is a very important season for him as he enters his third season.

“It’s probably one of my most important seasons,” Hardman said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I think it’s up to me personally to do what I need to do and take advantage of every opportunity that’s given to me and gain the trust of the coaches, the rest of the staff and Pat and my teammates and just show them I can be a viable asset every Sunday or whatever day we’re playing on.

“It’s kind of that time to just take those challenges head on and try to prove myself.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said it’s only a matter of time until Hardman breaks out.

“The maturity I guess you could say of how he practices, how he goes about his business, is completely different,” Mahomes said. “We’ve always seen the talent. We’ve always seen the speed, the way he’s able to make plays happen. But with him being so comfortable with the offense and just how we do things, I think it’s going to take his game to another level.”

ESPN’s Adam Teicher reports Chiefs S Juan Thornhill suffered a groin injury.

Raiders Raiders HC Jon Gruden said WRs Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs have stood out in camp. “(Bryan) Edwards has great ability,” Gruden said, via NFL.com. “He’s got great ability. I’m excited about him. You see he looks like T.O., he looks like one of the number one wideouts in the league. And (Henry) Ruggs is putting it together. I think his experience shows.” Gruden added he is excited about the possibility of TEs Darren Waller and Foster Moreau playing together. “When we get into our two tight end set, it’s really something.” (NFL.com)

and playing together. “When we get into our two tight end set, it’s really something.” (NFL.com) Raiders WR John Brown said he signed with the Raiders mainly to play with Derek Carr. (Vincent Bonsignore)