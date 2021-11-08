AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Mike Klis reports Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II has a sprained knee.
Chiefs
- Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy is on the NFL’s list of recommended minority candidates for head coaching job openings later this year.
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid credited special-teams as the key factor in the team’s win over the Packers: “Special teams did a great job. Dave (Toub) had a nice plan. Tommy Townsend, this had to be his finest game. He did a tremendous job. The block by 97…” (Nate Taylor)
- Reid doesn’t know when RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will return from injured reserve with his sprained knee: “These next two weeks will be important for him.” (Sam McDowell)
- Reid added DE Melvin Ingram will get opportunities to help the team: “He came here to play.” (McDowell)
- Chiefs DE Frank Clark is happy about the addition of Ingram and thinks he will be vital to the team’s success this season: “I like Melvin. Even before he came here, I was a big fan. It’s only going to help us out in the long run. He does some special things. The way he’s going to be utilized in the future is going to be beneficial.” (Taylor)
- Clark also added that DL Chris Jones going back to defensive tackle is “home for him.” (Taylor)
Raiders
- Raiders GM Mike Mayock said the team released 2020 first-round CB Damon Arnette due to off-field issues: “Today we waived Damon Anette. Very painful decision…we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life… bottom line, the Raiders will not tolerate this behavior.” (Cassie Soto)
- Mayock added they knew about Arnette’s off-field concerns when they drafted him but thought it was worth the risk: “Yeah, there was significant concern…we spent an awful lot of time trying to understand his behavior.” (Soto)
- For instance, Arnette reportedly crashed four rental cars within a month during his rookie year. (Ian Rapoport)
- Mayock mentions playing in Las Vegas is an obstacle for players: “We do have to be aware of Vegas…[but] if you want to find trouble, you can find it. And our job is to find kids who can get [by] it.” (Paul Gutierrez)
