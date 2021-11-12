AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater responded to reports that the Saints were interested in him prior to the trade deadline, saying that he’s grateful to feel wanted.

“It was cool,” Bridgewater said, via BroncosWire. “It’s always good to feel wanted in his league. It’s just a reminder to myself to just continue to work hard. It also feels good to know that the Denver Broncos didn’t trade me, and it feels good to know how they feel about me. I’m happy that I’m here. We’ve won the last two weeks.”

Bridgewater pointed out that they have a difficult matchup hosting the Eagles in Week 10 given they have been successful on the road this season.

“We’re focused on Philly and another opportunity to come away with a win at home. It’s going to be a tough Philly team that’s coming in here. They play so well on the road. I think their three wins have all been road games. We just want to make sure we’re locked in on the game plan, their personnel, and trying to put ourselves in the best position to win.”

Mike Klis reports that Broncos’ OL Austin Schlottmann has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the sixth Broncos player in the past 16 days to test positive.

has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the sixth Broncos player in the past 16 days to test positive. Klis also mentions that starting LB Baron Browning has a mild case of back spasms, which caused him to miss practice. Browning may be listed as questionable but is likely to play on Sunday.

Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler notes that the Chiefs and HC Andy Reid were attempting to recruit WR Odell Beckham to come to Kansas City, yet the Rams eventually won out.

were attempting to recruit WR to come to Kansas City, yet the Rams eventually won out. Chiefs HC Andy Reid said RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (injury) is “probably a stretch” to play in Week 10: “We’ll see. He worked all week. It’s probably a stretch.” (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said he is excited to play with new WR DeSean Jackson.

“He’s very fast,” Carr said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “He can still run. That definitely showed up today. … Everyone’s watching. I want to watch him run. I want to watch him catch the ball. Even in pat-and-go [drills], I’m just excited to throw him the ball. Watching him work today gives you a lot of confidence as a quarterback.

“When you can add a talent like that, I think we’re in the business of adding good football players. I’ve always loved him … just being around him today on the practice field, actually working, it’s going to be hard not to get along with that guy. Especially, again, the way that guy can run, it was nice to see that No. 1 jersey flying down the field.”