AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports Broncos GM George Paton started negotiations with WRs Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton last week. Both deals got done quickly although Patrick’s came together a little quicker.

started negotiations with WRs and last week. Both deals got done quickly although Patrick’s came together a little quicker. Broncos OC Pat Shurmur returned to the team on Monday after an extended absence due to COVID-19. (Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu played through a swollen knee during the team’s win over the Cowboys. Mathieu had surgery to repair two torn ACL’s and an MCL in the past, but the random inflation was a cause of concern for HC Andy Reid.

“He had surgery on that knee at one time and his knee swelled up overnight, which is a little unusual,” Reid said, via Arrowhead Pride. “It’s done that in the offseason. It hadn’t done that during the season.”

Reid didn’t specify exactly which knee had swelled up, but noted that Mathieu had been working with team trainers and officials to keep the swelling down.

“My hat goes off to him letting us know when he got up and getting in here and getting treatment done and then wanting to play,” added Reid. “That’s the next thing. He was in here for hours getting treatment. The kid, he’s an amazing kid. The fact that he was out there doing what he did was likewise amazing.”

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire said that in addition to the MCL issue that initially landed him on injured reserve, he was also dealing with a hamstring injury that was an extension of the knee injury. (James Palmer)

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr took the blame for the team’s offensive struggles in the loss to the Bengals, particularly within the red zone and on third down: “Starts with me and ends with me. We’re out out of sync and not good enough on third down and red zone and it’s my fault.” (Anthony Galaviz)