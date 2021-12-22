AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos HC Vic Fangio said QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) has been ruled out from Week 16. (Mike Klis)
- Fangio added that Bridgewater is their starter when he’s healthy: “Teddy’s our quarterback. If he’s healthy, he’ll be our quarterback.” (Klis)
- Fangio reiterated that QB Drew Lock will start Week 16 against the Raiders, while Bridgewater will return to a starting role if he clears the league’s concussion protocol. (Jeff Legwold)
- The Broncos brought in TE Hunter Thedford and CB Ken Webster for visits on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Chiefs
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs K Harrison Butker (COVID-19) has been ruled out from Week 16 given he is unvaccinated.
- Rapoport adds K Elliott Fry is expected to start.
- Chiefs activated LB Willie Gay and WR Josh Gordon from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs designated DE Joshua Kaindoh to return from injured reserve.
- Chiefs placed OT Mike Remmers on the COVID-19 list.
- Chiefs signed OT Paul Adams and WR Dalton Schoen to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders WR Zay Jones was feeling down on the sidelines following the interception made by Browns CB Greedy Williams, but QB Derek Carr told him: “I’m going to come right back to you and we’re going to win the game.” (Vic Tafur)
- Carr threw that pick with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter but the defense stepped up and got him the ball back, which led to the game-winning drive: “After that interception, I told the guys, ‘Please, I promise we’ll win it, just get the ball back.'” (Tom Withers)
- Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was emotional when he was told that he made the Pro Bowl: “I was in rehab almost two years ago and now I’m in the Pro Bowl…I cried like a baby.” (Paul Gutierrez)
