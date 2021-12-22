Chiefs Activating WR Josh Gordon & LB Willie Gay From COVID-19 List

On Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters that they’re activating LB Willie Gay Jr. and WR Josh Gordon from the COVID-19 list and designating DE Joshua Kaindoh to return from injured reserve, per Herbie Teope.

The Chiefs have been dealing with a serious outbreak this week that has led to notable players including TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill being placed on the COVID-19 list.

Gordon, 30, is a former second-round supplemental pick of the Browns back in 2012. Suspensions forced Gordon to sit out the 2015 and 2016 seasons but he was reinstated in November of 2017 and finished out the seasons with the Browns.

The Browns re-signed Gordon to a one-year exclusive rights contract worth $790,000 but he was traded to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick. New England re-signed Gordon to a one-year, restricted deal last offseason.

Gordon was waived from injured reserve last year and later claimed by the Seahawks. He returned to Seattle on a one-year contract last summer but was cut loose in March.

The Chiefs signed him to a contract in October.

In 2021, Gordon appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught four passes for 27 yards receiving and one touchdown.