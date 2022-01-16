AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

According to USA Today’s Josina Anderson, the Broncos are looking for a “leader of men” as their next head coach instead of focusing specifically on offense or defense.

Multiple reports have mentioned Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is likely the favorite for the Broncos’ job and fits the criteria.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on OC Eric Bieniemy not securing a head coaching job yet: “It disappoints me that somebody hasn’t hired him. … I’m hoping that takes place this year. … I think this year he’s going to end up with one.” (Sam McDowell)

Raiders

After the Raiders’ first-round playoff exit, players pivoted to stumping for interim HC Rich Bisaccia to get another chance next season to improve.

“I think we can all think that he’s the right guy,” Raiders QB Derek Carr said via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “He’s proven that people listen to him. Our team listens to him. And I love him so much, I’m thankful for him. All those things will be decisions that I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback … but with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed, yeah, he held it together.”

“You go on and on and on and on, and that’s just offense. The fact that that staff kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us finding ways to win football games, I think that’s what our organization is about, right? So, we’ll see what happens. We know what we want to have happen. But, again, we’re Raiders. We’re going to play football, but we just hope it, obviously, we hope it’s for somebody special.”

Carr’s future also isn’t certain with just one year remaining on his deal and the potential for new decision-makers. But he declined to address it in any substantial way.

“Lord knows there’s been a lot of things to communicate about, right?” Carr said. “When the time comes, I never want a face-to-face. I’m going to play quarterback, but my message will be talked about. I’m not going to go to dinner and say, ‘We have to do something.’ I’m not that guy. I’ll let my voice be heard, but in a different way.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Raiders owner Mark Davis had no interest in addressing the head coaching position until after the team’s season is over.