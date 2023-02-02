AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Aaron Rodgers

Broncos

Broncos new HC Sean Payton said he’s excited to work with Russell Wilson and feels they have “pressure on us” to turn things around in Denver.

“Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league,” Payton said, via Jeff Duncan of Nola.com. “The pressure is on us to put a good run game together and reduce the degree of difficulty on his position. I’m excited about him.”

Payton thinks the Broncos have a great fanbase, tradition, and ownership ground.

“Great fanbase. Great tradition. The ownership group is fantastic, and I love the way they competed last year. It’s a great football city like we had in New Orleans,” said Payton, via Jeff Duncan.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes (ankle) has progressively improved since the AFC Championship game: “He was a little stiff right after the game but he’s doing well now.” (Adam Teicher)

said (ankle) has progressively improved since the AFC Championship game: “He was a little stiff right after the game but he’s doing well now.” (Adam Teicher) Reid is optimistic WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) will be able to practice next week: “He’s in the good place. The main thing is letting that thing calm down. We’ll just see where it goes.” (Nate Taylor)

(knee) will be able to practice next week: “He’s in the good place. The main thing is letting that thing calm down. We’ll just see where it goes.” (Nate Taylor) Reid said it’s difficult to see WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) being available for the Super Bowl: “I think it will be tough for him. I doubt he will make the Super Bowl.” (Matt Derrick)

Raiders

When taking a look at the Raiders’ quarterback options following Tom Brady ‘s retirement, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal writes that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers makes “a lot of sense” for Las Vegas given he enters a “ready-made offense” to reunite with WR Davante Adams .

‘s retirement, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal writes that Packers QB makes “a lot of sense” for Las Vegas given he enters a “ready-made offense” to reunite with WR . However, Rodgers is owed $59.5 million in 2023 which would prevent the team from spending on other positions.

With pending 49ers free-agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo , Bonsignore points out he’ll be one of the best options available and his potential price tag will reflect that.

, Bonsignore points out he’ll be one of the best options available and his potential price tag will reflect that. Bonsignore thinks the Raiders may be better off going with a “younger, less expensive option” at quarterback instead of Garoppolo.

Bonsignore could see Las Vegas going forward with Jarrett Stidham and a rookie prospect being the most viable option.

and a rookie prospect being the most viable option. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline writes that Adams has been lobbying for the team to trade for Rodgers and reunite the two in Las Vegas.