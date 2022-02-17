AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

Broncos new HC Nathaniel Hackett said at his introductory press conference that he feels like he is a well-rounded coach given he played linebacker and long snapper, in addition to beginning his coaching career as a linebacker and special teams coach.

“I’ve been very lucky in my career because – I played middle linebacker – I’m not going to say I was very good, but I did get to play middle linebacker, and I was also a long snapper and a short snapper,” Hackett said, via BroncosWire. “That was kind of where the start was. Heck, I started coaching linebackers — that was one of my first jobs that I got for a couple of days and then I ended up going back to Stanford. I coached special teams, I coached defense, I coached offense and now here I am as an offensive coach in front of y’all.”

Broncos GM George Paton also thinks Hackett is a proven coach in “all three phases” of the game.

“He has a proven track record of developing younger players, working with quarterbacks, and helping great players become even better, but it was his vision in all three phases of our football team that really separated him [from] the rest of the group,” Paton said.

Chiefs

When grading the Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft, Nick Shook of Around the NFL gave the organization an “A” because of acquiring LT Orlando Brown in exchange for a first-round pick, while they also landed second-round LB Nick Bolton and C Creed Humphrey .

Raiders

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur maintains he has serious doubts about the Raiders and QB Derek Carr coming to terms on a long-term extension this offseason despite an NFL Network report about Las Vegas preparing to open negotiations with the veteran.

coming to terms on a long-term extension this offseason despite an NFL Network report about Las Vegas preparing to open negotiations with the veteran. Tafur points out the report mentioned a “strong short-term deal” as a possibility. He thinks Carr’s market ought to be more robust than that but if he does sign a shorter deal, it could be for more than $40 million a season.

Ultimately, Tafur says owner Mark Davis , president Dan Ventrelle and senior vice president Tom Delaney have a walkaway number when it comes to Carr.

, president and senior vice president have a walkaway number when it comes to Carr. An ESPN roundtable of national reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano plus Raiders beat reporter Paul Gutierrez also weigh in on Carr, noting the veteran was a big selling point for HC Josh McDaniels as someone he could win immediately with.

as someone he could win immediately with. Gutierrez thinks a short, one or two-year deal could be the play to allow both sides to see how they work together. However, if a team comes in with a compelling trade package for Carr, Gutierrez doesn’t discount the possibility of McDaniels taking it, especially if he has his sights on a replacement he likes.