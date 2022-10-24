AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh Jacobs

Broncos
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Broncos and the Eagles called about RB Christian McCaffrey but were only offering a third or fourth-round pick and weren’t legitimately in the running.
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports Broncos OLB Baron Browning has a strained hip and will be out for about three weeks with the injury.
- Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said he will consider giving up his playcalling duties and that QB Russell Wilson is on track to play against the Jaguars in Week 8. (Troy Renck)
- Hackett later commented more on Wilson playing Sunday in London: “We’re going to play it by ear … He’s day to day, I know his mindset and he’s trending in the right way, we’ll see where it goes from there.” (Jeff Legwold)
- Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb on trade reports surrounding him: “Yeah I heard about them but I’m just focused on trying to help my guys fight through this. I know it’s a business and anything can happen but all I care about right now is my guys and trying to get this thing turned around.” (Klis)
- The Broncos diagnosed RB Mike Boone with a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for a few weeks, which prompted the team to sign RB Marlon Mack. (Klis)
- The Broncos signed LS Mitchell Fraboni to the 53-man roster. (Tom Pelissero)
Chiefs
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is an amazing player, as his success in Miami confirms, but the Kansas City Chiefs have been rolling without him so far in 2022. They had two receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling — put up 100 yards receiver in the same game for the first time in decades in Sunday’s romp over the league’s top-ranked 49ers defense, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is on pace for his best season since his scintillating 2018 debut.
“I think we’re all seeing that,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He’s got complete control of the offense, knowing when and then how to utilize guys against the different coverages. It probably shows itself more now that Ty is not with us, but it’s really been the last couple years that he’s just had everything right there. But everybody else gets to see it now with them spreading it around.”
Raiders
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has been on an absolute tear the past three games, with performances of 144, 154 and 143 yards rushing along with six touchdowns, three of them in Week 7 against the Texans. It’s a vindicating performance from Jacobs after his fifth-year option was declined this offseason but he says he wasn’t happy about it until this past week when they got back into the win column.
“It’s hard to have self-satisfaction,” Jacobs said via the Athletic’s Tashan Reed. “Because, obviously, we’re still on the bottom end of the winning pole. And then it’s still a long season. If I don’t play good the rest of the season, everything I did up to now don’t really mean nothing. The biggest thing for me is, man, I want to get in the playoffs. I want to go on a run and actually feel what it feels like to actually experience that. I think we have a special group of guys. When we’re all clicking offensively and defensively, we’re a scary team. I’m just trying to find a way to approach going about working every day to bring out the best out of everybody.”
