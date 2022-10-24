AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh Jacobs

Broncos

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Broncos and the Eagles called about RB Christian McCaffrey but were only offering a third or fourth-round pick and weren’t legitimately in the running.

KUSA's Mike Klis reports Broncos OLB Baron Browning has a strained hip and will be out for about three weeks with the injury.

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said he will consider giving up his playcalling duties and that QB Russell Wilson is on track to play against the Jaguars in Week 8. (Troy Renck)

Hackett later commented more on Wilson playing Sunday in London: “We’re going to play it by ear … He’s day to day, I know his mindset and he’s trending in the right way, we’ll see where it goes from there.” (Jeff Legwold)

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb on trade reports surrounding him: “Yeah I heard about them but I’m just focused on trying to help my guys fight through this. I know it’s a business and anything can happen but all I care about right now is my guys and trying to get this thing turned around.” (Klis)

The Broncos diagnosed RB Mike Boone with a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for a few weeks, which prompted the team to sign RB Marlon Mack. (Klis)

The Broncos signed LS Mitchell Fraboni to the 53-man roster. (Tom Pelissero)

Chiefs

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is an amazing player, as his success in Miami confirms, but the Kansas City Chiefs have been rolling without him so far in 2022. They had two receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling — put up 100 yards receiver in the same game for the first time in decades in Sunday’s romp over the league’s top-ranked 49ers defense, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is on pace for his best season since his scintillating 2018 debut.

“I think we’re all seeing that,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He’s got complete control of the offense, knowing when and then how to utilize guys against the different coverages. It probably shows itself more now that Ty is not with us, but it’s really been the last couple years that he’s just had everything right there. But everybody else gets to see it now with them spreading it around.”