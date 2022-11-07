AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh McDaniels

Broncos

The Broncos plan to keep OL Graham Glasgow at center during the absence of C Lloyd Cushenberry due to injury. (Troy Renck)

Chiefs

According to Jeremy Fowler, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is on his way to earning $4.5 million in incentives for reaching 60 catches, 900 yards, and 65 percent playing time this season and has been a big part of Kansas City’s offense so far this season.

Raiders

Despite starting the season 2-6, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports doesn’t get the impression there’s trouble brewing for Raiders HC Josh McDaniels.

“Mark has to see the overall structure of the team is better,” a source tells Jones. “Management from the coaching side is a lot better. Jon [Gruden] was frenetic and all over the place.

“There are new systems and everything is new. It’s complex but they’ve tried to simplify things a lot.”

Beyond that, the source added: “No owner wants to look stupid.”

Josina Anderson reports that a league source has told her the job status of Raiders HC Josh McDaniels is not in jeopardy: “Josh (McDaniels) is safe. Don’t believe crowd noise. Everyone is disappointed, but no one is panicking. We all feel we have a good team, we just have to finish games better.”