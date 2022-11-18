AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh McDaniels

Broncos

Mike Klis reports that Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith aggravated his foot injury and will miss an “extended period.” According to Klis, Griffith will likely miss the rest of the season.

aggravated his foot injury and will miss an “extended period.” According to Klis, Griffith will likely miss the rest of the season. Denver placed Griffith on injured reserve.

Broncos OT Tom Compton said his back surgery was to repair a herniated disc. He could play this week. (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said he’s astonished by how they acquired WR Kadarius Toney from the Giants and is “extremely happy” to have Toney in their offense.

“I don’t know how he got out of that building,” Kelce said, via the New Heights podcast. “I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit. I don’t understand it. I don’t even want to understand it. I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs General Manager] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid expects DE Frank Clark to be available for Week 11 after returning from suspension earlier this week. (Nate Taylor)

expects DE to be available for Week 11 after returning from suspension earlier this week. (Nate Taylor) Regarding the Chiefs placing WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve, Reid said the receiver’s injury is not considered season-ending. (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said that he appreciates the support he’s received from owner Mark Davis and points out that they have a “longer-term view” of how to build the team.

“I appreciate Mark’s support — I’ve always appreciated it,” McDaniels said, via NFL.com. “I’ve said that a number of times. We’re all here because of him and we all want to do right by him. I think that we knew when we came here that this is a longer-term view of, how do we get this thing to repeat? And that hasn’t happened here in a little while.”

McDaniels admits that the season has not gone as they hoped and they are trying to figure out how to sustain success.

“Again, the immediate results that we’ve gotten so far, they aren’t what everybody’s hoping for or wanting. But I think we’re also trying to keep an eye on a lot of things that would go into, how do you sustain it once you get it? It’s not easy to get, but once you get it, how do you sustain it? And that’s not easy either,” said McDaniels.

McDaniels added that they aren’t trying to replicate all aspects from his time in New England but they must also show patience in their project.

“We’re going to try to do it the best way for us, here. We’re not trying to copy everything that Dave and I have been a part of,” McDaniels said. “We’re trying to do some of it, but also taking a lot of input from other people and figure out what works best for us. We want to win every time we step on the field. That’s what we’re trying to do. But I do have some understanding of the type of patience we may need in order to ultimately get to where we’re trying to go.”