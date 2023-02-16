AFC Notes: Broncos, Chris Jones, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Zach Barnett of FootballScoop reports the Broncos are hiring former Arkansas State TEs coach Logan Kilgore as a quality control coach for their passing game.

as a quality control coach for their passing game. Kilgore was Texas QB Arch Manning‘s offensive coordinator during his high school career at Newman School in New Orleans.

Chiefs

Chiefs DL Chris Jones called DE Frank Clark one of the most unselfish players that he’s played with.

“This is probably the most unselfish group that I’ve been a part of,” Jones said, via PFT. “Starting with Frank Clark, Frank Clark number three in all-time in sacks in the playoffs. His whole goal for me last week was like ‘we need to get you a sack’ and it wasn’t the fact that I was caring about a sack, it was the fact that he wanted me to have a sack so you guys can stop talking about it.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid told NBC Sports’ Peter King definitively he is not retiring despite some pregame reports that he’d consider it after winning his second Super Bowl.

told NBC Sports’ Peter King definitively he is not retiring despite some pregame reports that he’d consider it after winning his second Super Bowl. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post expects the Chiefs to use the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr. even with the expected raise to $20 million. One exec pointed out: “ [The Chiefs] probably like him more than a lot of other teams do.”

[The Chiefs] probably like him more than a lot of other teams do.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the top offseason item for the Chiefs will be an extension for Jones. He adds the veteran interior lineman has played well enough to ask for a contract in the $30 million a year range, so it’ll be interesting to see how Kansas City approaches that.

Breer adds the Chiefs could use the tag again on Brown but he’s more optimistic the two sides will be able to find common ground on an extension this offseason.

Breer mentions Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. and CB L’Jarius Sneed could be extension candidates. Kansas City also has work to do at receiver with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman pending free agents.

Raiders

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are hiring former Panthers assistant QBs coach Matt Lombardi as an offensive assistant and assistant receivers coach. His brother Mick is already on Las Vegas’ staff.