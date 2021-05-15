AFC Notes: Broncos, Colts, Titans

Broncos

Broncos’ CB Patrick Surtain told the media that nothing was going to stop him from playing at the rookie minicamp in Denver.

“I was going to come up here and play regardless,” Surtain said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I’m a rookie. I feel like I don’t have that bit of advantage yet for me to miss minicamp. I have no proven ability to miss minicamp.”

Colts

Colts’ recently signed LT Eric Fisher wouldn’t put a timeline on his recovery from a torn Achilles but mentioned that the organization is comfortable with his current status.

“What I can tell you is I’m a big ‘control what you can control’ kind of guy,” Fisher said. “Obviously, I’d like to snap my fingers and have a perfect Achilles again, but you know, that’s not the case. Obviously, the club feels good with where I’m at, I’m feeling good, but any other questions about my Achilles, I’ll leave up to Chris Ballard or Coach (Frank Reich).”

Fisher feels it was unfortunate to get released by the Chiefs but is committed to overcoming his health concerns with the Colts.

“You spend eight years with a team and do a lot of good things with a team. … Obviously, nobody likes being fired,” Fisher said. “But it’s a part of the game. It’s a business that requires you to be healthy, but I’m looking forward to overcoming that obstacle and that hurdle I was dealt.”

Fisher recalled suffering his torn Achilles in the AFC Championship game.

“One of the things that drove me nuts about that injury was where I was at in my career,” Fisher said. “Injuries are something you can’t control. It’s a part of the game. It’s something that happens. But it was a pretty big bummer to be a thousand-plus snaps deep in the season and have that happen when you’re so close to the trophy there.”

The veteran lineman still believes he has “a lot of years left” in his career.

“I’m nowhere near being done,” Fisher said. “I feel like I’ve got a lot of years left in me.”

Titans

Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com is currently not hearing anything about the Titans adding a veteran receiver to their young group.

Wyatt adds that it remains possible the team adds such a receiver but he is currently expecting the team to let their young players and draft picks battle for playing time in camp.

When it comes to a potential kicking competition, Wyatt mentions that the team signed Ohio State K Blake Haubeil to compete with K Tucker McCann in camp.

to compete with K in camp. The Titans brought in four players to try out at their rookie minicamp, including QB Brady White, WR Kalija Lipscomb, CB Josh Nurse, and RB Otis Anderson. (Paul Kuharsky)