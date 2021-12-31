AFC Notes: Broncos, Jets, Patriots

Broncos

The Patriots spent a lot of money overhauling the tight end position this offseason, including signing TE Jonnu Smith, So far, though, Smith hasn’t made much of an impact. With just two games left this season, Smith has only 27 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown. Patriots OC Josh McDaniels says it’s incumbent on him to get Smith more involved.

“Sometimes when the game gets out of hand, you don’t really get to call everything you’d like to call in the game the way you’d like to call it,” McDaniels said via NESN’s Zack Cox. “And there’s certain things, certain aspects of your game, that become less productive when you’re behind and when you’re behind by multiple scores. That can become challenging because the defense doesn’t necessarily allow you to do those things when they’re in a different mindset of pass rush or what have you.

“No, there’s no question about that: He’s a player that can do some things with the ball in his hands. We know that. Very talented guy, works really hard. I’ve got to do better to get him the ball.”

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry believes Patriots CB J.C. Jackson is a strong franchise tag candidate this offseason. The tag will be $17.287 million for cornerbacks.

Patriots RB Brandon Bolden revealed that he battled cancer in 2018. Bolden was diagnosed after the Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl. He has been cancer-free since his surgery. (Zack Cox)