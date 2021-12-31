Broncos Make 13 Moves Including Placing Bradley Chubb & Jerry Jeudy On COVID-19 List

Mike Klis, citing multiple sources, reports that the Broncos are placing WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Jonathan Cooper and OLB Bradley Chubb on the COVID-19 list Friday.

Here’s the full list of roster moves from the Broncos on Friday:

Chubb, 25, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos recently decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost the Broncos $12.716 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Chubb has appeared in six games for the Broncos and recorded 16 tackles, no sacks, an interception and two pass deflections.

Jeudy, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included a $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in 2023.

In 2021, Jeudy has appeared in nine games for the Broncos and caught 36 passes for 437 yards receiving and no touchdowns.