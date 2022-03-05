AFC Notes: Broncos, Justin Herbert, Chargers, Chiefs, Tyreek Hill

Broncos

According to Albert Breer, people in the NFL continue to connect Texans QB Deshaun Watson to the Eagles and Broncos if the right deal is out there to be made.

The Broncos met with Western Michigan QB Kalen Eleby at the Combine. (Andrew Mason)

Chargers

In regards to the Chargers often looking to convert fourth downs, HC Brandon Staley responded that they want to “maximize” Justin Herbert in their offense next season.

“I think that from a mindset standpoint that was something that was important to me being a former quarterback, being a defensive coordinator, know the amount of pressure that it puts on you,” Staley said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think that I wanted to establish that mindset and really just going back to my background… My father used to tell me, ‘Know your personnel,’ and I think that when you have an offense like ours, you’re going to try and maximize their opportunities to be successful. I think that when you have a quarterback like ours, you’re going to try and maximize his opportunities to be successful. That’s how you win in this league by scoring the football.”

Staley thinks that the Chargers’ ability to convert fourth downs will affect how defenses approach them.

“I think when we feel like we’re in one of those situations that we’re going to be aggressive because if it doesn’t go down, we have a lot of confidence in our whole operation to make it go afterward. I feel like we were really open with our players about that, and I think it did create an advantage in how we played and, hey, going from just first, second, third down into fourth down, that’s going to change how we play. It’s going to change how people defend us. Ultimately, it’s going to give us more opportunities to score. I think as we go, I don’t think that that’s going to change. I think this year, specifically, we were just playing to the strength of our team which was our offense and I thought that definitely allowed us to have the season that we had this year.”

Staley added that their offense is always looking to be unpredictable when it comes to fourth downs.

“I do think that there is that chess match that you’re always trying to play. I think that there are examples within the season both ways where we punted it or kicked it and I think that’s always what we’re going to try and do is play that chess match and look through the other side. There’s that game within the game and you’re taking in all those factors as a head coach, and I think that’s really important and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”