AFC Notes: Broncos, Justin Herbert, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson said third-year WR Kendall Hinton has an ability to get open, make plays in the red zone, and has a clear “football instinct.”

“Kendall is doing an amazing job,” Wilson said, via BroncosWire. “He has a special gift — his gift of getting open, his wiggle and his ability to accelerate and make plays. I remember watching the film, and there was a certain game — it was the Cowboys game. He caught a skinny post route and just took off. His ability to get open, his ability to make plays near the red zone and how he catches it — he’s got that football instinct. It’s the quarterback in him.”

Wilson praised Hinton for stepping into an emergency quarterback role in 2020.

“I’ve watched him play and how he even had to step into the game that one day. That’s kind of crazy to do,” Wilson said. “People don’t understand how hard this position is, and for him to be able to do that the next day is a challenging thing. He’s a competitor, and I think all the guys are competing their butts off.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert won’t be eligible for an extension until after the 2022 season when he finishes his third year in the league. But given how well Herbert has played and the rising market for quarterbacks, it’s almost certain the Chargers have begun some sort of planning for what is sure to be a massive deal. It’s not a topic Herbert wants to talk about much, however, as he mentioned he and the team “haven’t discussed anything,” though he said he is committed to the Chargers.

“We haven’t discussed anything but I’ve been so fortunate to play for the Chargers. Whatever happens, happens,” Herbert said via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “I’m just so excited to be here and play football. This has been a great opportunity and I don’t wish it went any other way. I love that I was drafted here and that I have been able to play here. I think we’re doing all the right things. I believe in the staff, all the teammates, the front office. So all I can do is hope for the best. It’s out of my control, but I’ll keep playing football.”

Chiefs

Adam Teicher of ESPN points out Chiefs S Juan Thornhill is finally fully recovered from a torn ACL sustained in 2019 and has been impressive this offseason.

is finally fully recovered from a torn ACL sustained in 2019 and has been impressive this offseason. Teicher adds that Thornhill will have more responsibility in Kansas City’s defense following the departure of S Tyrann Mathieu.