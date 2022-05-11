AFC Notes: Broncos Ownership, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the consensus opinion inside the league is that Walmart heir Robert Walton is the frontrunner to buy the Broncos. His net worth is estimated in the $65-$70 million, which would make him the NFL’s richest owner by leaps and bounds.

The trust managing the Broncos' sale is required to sell the team to the highest bidder, so it's not a slam dunk that it will be Walton. But he has the resources to close the sale, estimated to be in the $4-$5 billion range, if he wants.

Broncos assistant pro scouting director Jordon Dizon is leaving to become a national scout for the Eagles. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers WR Josh Palmer wants to continue learning from receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams during his second season in the league.

“I was eager to come out and eager to learn,” Palmer said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “I feel like I’ll always have that type of eagerness and looking forward to coming to work, learning from Keenan and Mike every day. Keenan and I are going back and forth when it comes to the art of playing receiver. I don’t think that’s ever going to change. It could be Year 12 and I’m still going to be eager to learn from whoever is younger than me or older than me in that room.”

New Chargers CB Bryce Callahan‘s one-year deal is worth $1.272 million and has a $1.047 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. It carries a salary of $1.12 million, a signing bonus of $152,500, and the deal includes an injury waiver. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

Chiefs undrafted rookie WR Justyn Ross talked to the media during rookie minicamp and is looking forward to proving that he should have been selected on draft day.

“Just having Pat Mahomes, great quarterback, Andy Reid, great coach,” Ross said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “The receiver room, it feels like a family here. I’ve only been here for like a day, but they treat me like family. Of course, I’m ready to prove everybody wrong, but I mean, I’m just trying to feel my spot and play my part on the team, just see what I can do.”