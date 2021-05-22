AFC Notes: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced Friday that they’ve promoted Darren Mougey to the Director of Player Personnel and will oversee pro and college scouting. Mougey will work as Broncos GM George Paton ‘s “right-hand man” and likely would’ve joined another organization if he wasn’t promoted.

Raiders

Vincent Bonsignore spoke to a person close to the situation involving the release of Raiders’ DT David Irving, who said with the crowded room of interior defensive lineman that things “Didn’t work out…”

Texans

Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson and his legal team are continuing to try and resolve his dire legal situation away from the courtroom.

“These women have been roundly criticized,” attorney Tony Buzbee told SI.com. “What Rusty (Hardin) wants is to humiliate them and make them targets of unscrupulous people. So any resolution we would want confidential, and it would also require Mr. Watson getting some counseling.”

The Texans organization is also reportedly involved, as owner Cal McNair‘s personal attorney has attempted to get both sides to mediate, according to a team spokesperson.

“Mr. [Cal] McNair was aware that his personal attorney contacted both parties to suggest mediation. Mr. McNair has had no personal involvement in any of those discussions. The Houston Texans organization has not had any direct contact with either party,” the spokesperson tells SI.