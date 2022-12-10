AFC Notes: Broncos, Raiders, Titans

Broncos

Per Mike Klis, the NFL is fining Broncos LB Alex Singleton $6,194 for unnecessary roughness.

Raiders

Ian Rapoport reports that Raiders RB Josh Jacobs will undergo tests on his injured pinkie finger, but his x-rays during the game came back negative and he was able to play after popping his finger back into place.

The Raiders worked out linebackers Austin Calitro and Nate Wieland this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans owner Amy Adams-Strunk saw no reason to wait when it came to the recent firing of GM Jon Robinson.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to make hard decisions,” Strunk told Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press. “Once I made the decision, I was like, ’I can’t sit on it. I’ve got to go ahead and do it to be fair to Jon.′ I don’t know how many weeks we have left in the season. There could be a lot more hope in our season, and it just didn’t seem like the right thing to do to drag this along. It gives us plenty of opportunity now to identify future candidates that we’re going to interview, to watch the internal candidates.”