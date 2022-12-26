AFC Notes: Broncos, Sean Payton, Chargers, Raiders

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Broncos GM George Paton informed players the team offered the interim head coaching job to DC Ejiro Evero, but he declined because he thought the best thing for the team would be to continue running the defense.

Evero is well thought of around the NFL and could be a candidate for head coaching jobs around the league, including with the Broncos.

Denver 7’s Troy Renck reports Paton is safe from being fired.

However, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson says Paton understands he will continue to be under evaluation over the back part of the season.

Anderson adds people within the organization expect Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to be a candidate again, with the option of bringing along Cowboys consultant Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator. Both men have worked with QB Russell Wilson.

Anderson reports some candidates for the position will include Quinn, Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell, Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, former Saints HC Sean Payton, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans and Eagles OC Shane Steichen.

Anderson also reports “it makes sense” for the team to hire someone who is familiar with Wilson, which could include Quinn and Bevell.

Anderson added if the Broncos were to call Payton, he would likely listen but would prefer to have a strong connection to the team’s general manager.

The Broncos will begin the search for a new head coach immediately, with CEO Greg Penner leading the search. (Jonathan Jones)

With the firing of Hackett, Penner must believe Wilson can right the ship with the right head coach next season. (Mike Klis)

Broncos G Dalton Risner on his sideline fight with QB Brett Rypien: “First off, it’s brotherly love. I’ve got so much respect for Ryp. He let our offensive line know that we need to pick up Russell Wilson when he goes down. And it’s the middle of the game, it’s heated. I didn’t really hear what he said. I thought he was talking about us giving up sacks. Me and him exchanged some words and (Cam Fleming) broke us up 5 minutes later me and him were hugging. I told him ‘Hey, I think your message was good, I misunderstood you.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I shouldn’t have come at you that way. Should have been different timing.’ You know so things happen when you’re frustrated and you’re competitors and you want to win.” (Klis)