AFC Notes: Broncos, Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports that Rams assistant ST coach Dwayne Stukes is in the mix for the Broncos vacant special teams coordinator position.

Brian Flores commented on the Broncos' response to his allegations, saying that he only deals in truth: "I've had 9 interviews with NFL clubs — I've had 1 where anyone was late and that was with the Broncos. And it wasn't me that was late, it was the interviewers. There was a reason they were late because they'd been out the night before" (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Chiefs

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu said he wants to return to Kansas City next year.

“I hope so. Ever since I came here, I just try to be the right kind of teammate,” Mathieu said, via NFL.com. “I try to play my part. It’s always that feeling that you could make more plays for your team but I’m hoping it works out. I don’t have any control over that. I feel like everything that is within my control, I tried my best to handle it and do it with a smile. I love this team. I love this locker room. There are a lot of coaches I have great relationships with. I am hoping.”

Raiders

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said he wants to get to know QB Derek Carr before committing to him long-term.

“The one thing that we all understand is, there’s going to be a process of us learning Derek, of Derek learning us and fitting all those pieces together,” Ziegler said, via Vincent Bonsignore. “I think that’s going to be step one, building a relationship, understanding what Derek does well. Derek understanding what Josh and the offensive staff is trying to build. I think as that collaboration goes, then you have to see how everything fits together. … And kind of work from that point.”

Owner Mark Davis enlisted Ken Herock‘s help in finding a coach and general manager, and Herock believes HC Josh McDaniels isn’t the typical Bill Belichick assistant.

“People talk about how people from the Bill Belichick tree don’t do well, but I don’t look at that because I would never hire most of those other guys,” Herock said, via Vic Tafur. “I know them, hell I prepared some of them for their interviews and Dave met the criteria.

“He is not a Belichick guy — he is his own guy. Both of these guys are their own guys. Bill was a teacher and these guys will expand from that. The others couldn’t.”

Davis added the search for a HC and GM felt old school.

“With their personnel and everything, it’s a lot of no-names that they do it with, and every now and then will bring in a big-name free agent but he fits a spot,” Davis said. “That kind of reminded me of the old Raiders in that way, that we used to be able to do that.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports Raiders WR coach Edgar Bennett is receiving an extension and will remain with the team in the same role under McDaniels. Bennett recently interviewed for the Bills offensive coordinator spot which has now been filled.

Herock added he wanted to hire a GM and HC that can work together: "We wanted a team, to get the cohesiveness right away. Sometimes when you put a GM and coach together, they develop some friction. We wanted the right blend." (Tafur)