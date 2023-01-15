AFC Notes: Browns, Chargers, Sean Payton, Patriots

Browns

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot expects Browns HC Kevin Stefanski to retain play-calling duties in 2023, and for him and QB Deshaun Watson to work together to craft the offense.

Cabot writes the top needs for the Browns heading into next season are a speedy No. 2 wide receiver, a play-making defensive tackle, and a legitimate No. 2 edge rusher to play across from DE Myles Garrett .

. She adds hopefully whoever the team hires as a defensive coordinator will be able to get more out of the young talent the Browns have on that side of the ball.

Chargers

Adam Schefter doesn’t think that Chargers owner Dean Spanos is likely to do what it would take in order to recruit former Saints HC Sean Payton to Los Angeles, including giving up draft capital.

“It’s hard to see this franchise, with its history, being as aggressive as it would need to be to go get Sean Payton, as much he might be able to help that franchise,” Schefter said Sunday. “I don’t know how realistic that is.”

Patriots

Patriots OLB Josh Uche had a breakout season in his third year with 11.5 sacks, finally turning into the potent edge rusher New England thought he could be. Patriots HC Bill Belichick said the key for Uche, who has always had great speed and bend, was developing enough strength to not be one-dimensional.

“He’s developed more of a power rush,” Belichick said on the “Patriots All Access” television show, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He has some good power rushes that allow him to take advantage of his quickness, and his ability to come up-and-under and dip inside, and those kind of things. If the tackles are too soft on him, he’ll just power them back into the quarterback. That’s really worked well for him as a change-up this year.”