AFC Notes: Browns, Colts, Chargers

Browns

Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell said that RB Kareem Hunt would like to be their No. 1 back but he makes the most of his situation: “He would like the opportunity to be the No. 1 running back, but he works hard and tries to make most of everything.” (Scott Petrak)

said that RB would like to be their No. 1 back but he makes the most of his situation: “He would like the opportunity to be the No. 1 running back, but he works hard and tries to make most of everything.” (Scott Petrak) Mitchell reiterated that Hunt is handling the situation well: “I think he’s handled it like he’s handled every year… He’s a No. 1 running back.” (Chris Easterling)

The Browns hosted LB Storey Jackson for a workout on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)

Colts

Colts’ interim HC Jeff Saturday said that their success in Week 10’s win over the Raiders came after their staff added a level of “accountability” to the team.

“Listen, it’s just accountability on all fronts,” Saturday said, via ColtsWire. “Obviously, I know that position specifically and I have a lot of respect for what those guys have done and the way we’ve carried ourselves at that position on the team. I believe it needed to be addressed and emphasized. Those guys responded tremendously.”

Saturday doesn’t think that their offensive line’s issues was more due to accountability than a lack of effort.

“Again, I know how hard it is. I know how hard these guys work. This was not an effort issue, this is an accountability. This is what it’s going to look like play after play after play and those guys have responded and I think they’ve appreciated it,” Saturday said. “Again, I’ll hold you accountable, I’ll also be a big cheerleader. That’s what I was on Sunday and really excited how they responded.”

Chargers

Regarding the Chiefs’ Week 11 matchup against the Chargers, Patrick Mahomes had high praise of QB Justin Herbert and thinks the Los Angeles quarterback makes some throws he considers “special.”

“He throws some passes that I don’t think anyone can throw in this league and that includes myself,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “He has a cannon for an arm, you watch — I watch on film every week because we play similar opponents — there’s some throws that you just kind of shake your head because they are just that special.”

Mahomes added that they must be able to match the Chargers’ intensity and talent.

“I understand that it’ll be a great challenge for us as a team to go up against the Chargers and the talent that they have over there. How can we match that intensity [and] how can we match that talent and go out there and win a football game is what we have to focus on.”