AFC Notes: Browns, Colts, Jaguars

Browns

Browns CB Martin Emerson, S John Johnson, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah spoke about facing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

“I feel like he one-of-a-kind,” Emerson told Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “For real. So, there’s a lot of great quarterbacks in the SEC that I played against that extend plays, like [Alabama’s] Bryce Young, he’s one of those guys who extends plays with his feet. But he won’t run the ball as much as Lamar. Lamar, he’ll take off and run, even though he’ll take hits, too.”

“He’s just a dynamic guy with the ball, it’s been that way probably his whole life,” Johnson said. “Every level he’s dominated with the ball in his hand, running and passing. I just think he’s one of one in this league. Very elusive, very sudden. I just think you gotta have 11 guys running to the ball to contain him.”

“It’s the speed,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “You watch the film, and you’re like, ‘OK, this guy is fast and the quickness also, the two married together.’ So it’s the speed and the quickness that he has and he’s able to get from one point to another. He’s able to see and react quicker than some of the guys I‘ve ever seen so almost kind of like a … I’ll leave it at that. It’s a matter of personnel. You put fast guys against fast guys. Power guys against power guys, so that’s what the coaches see and that’s what they ask me to do and ask me for games similar to this and I have to go out and do my part and follow my responsibilities.”

Colts

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard wanted to play this Sunday, yet is being held out by HC Frank Reich after breaking his nose and sustaining a concussion in his first game back this season.

“Of course, I was outvoted,” Leonard said Friday, via Mike Chappell of FOX59. “I feel good. I feel confident in my movements, but I guess I’ve got to go out there and prove it each and every week, and hopefully, I can get that green light to go.’’

“It sucks to be on the sideline, not be able to go out there and help this team win,’’ Leonard added. “You want to be out here and be with the guys. You want to play football. You want to do what you enjoy and you can’t do that. It sucks, man.’’

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Zay Jones feels that the team is “on pace” to play its best football toward the end of the season.

“You want to play your best football in November and December. You don’t want to peak too soon, and I feel as though this team is on pace to do something special down the road,” said Jones, via John Shipley of FanNation.

Jones thinks they have a good opportunity to win in Week 7 against the Giants and reiterated that it’s important to hit their stride over the final two months of the season.

“Coming up, we have an unbelievable opportunity this week against the Giants, a good football team. They run the ball well, a great challenge for our defense. We know who they have on defense as we get into them a little bit more,” Jones said. “November and December, when we start clicking at that moment, and we gain that momentum, I think that’s what makes a dangerous team and hopefully we can put ourselves in that category moving forward.”

As for their loss to the Colts in Week 6, Jones believes they are capable of turning things around.

“Losses will tell you a lot about yourself, a lot about yourself as a man, and adversity and the type of character that you have instilled,” Jones said. “I think we’re at a good point in our season now as a new Jaguars team to decide, ‘Are we going to turn the table and be something new? Or are we going to fall into old habits?’”