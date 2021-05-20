AFC Notes: Browns, Colts, Ravens

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said the team remains high on QB Baker Mayfield after his strong season last year, which is why the team picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option.

“I’d like to say that it was a proactive statement, but it really just worked out that way,” Berry said in an interview with 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter. “We obviously felt comfortable with Baker, have felt comfortable with Baker for a long period of time as well as with Denzel Ward, who we also picked up [the option] on the same day.”

“Baker, over the past year, has shown and enormous amount of growth, and I think that’s both on the field and then, quite honestly, off the field as well. So, we are excited. He’s going into his first offseason where the coaching staff, offensive system is exactly the same not to mention that there’s been very little turnover on the offensive side of the ball, and we’re excited about him continuing to make strides under Kevin [Stefansk]’s tutelage in this offense because we think he’s a very talented player. We think he’s very skilled, and he really embodies the characteristics that we want in our program. So, we’re excited about his potential this upcoming year and he’s been hard at work this entire offseason.”

Colts

Colts LB Darius Leonard praised former teammate and new Browns LB Anthony Walker for helping him progress in Indianapolis’ system.

“Eighty percent of the reason I am who I am in this defense is because of Walk,” Leonard said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Colts HC Frank Reich also said that Walker always provided a strong leadership presence at practice even when he was out with injuries.

“He’s just a pro every week,” Reich said. “The couple of times he has been a little bit nicked up and he couldn’t practice, just totally engaged, so when he has to step back in there, he’s ready to go.”

Leonard added that Walker would often send him notes on things he could improve on after studying film.

“When he sends his notes, there’s a lot of things that I didn’t see,” Leonard said. “The next time I watch film, I can pick up on it very quickly and just go from there.”

Ravens

Ravens’ first-round OLB Odafe Oweh said that the “tempo” of the NFL’s practice is “obviously different” from college.

“It was great,” Oweh said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s official site. “It’s a lot of hard work, which I pride myself on. It’s a lot of seeping in information, trying to be able to pick up things fast and then be able to do it fast on the field as well. The tempo is obviously different. Practice is game tempo, and walkthroughs are like practice tempo. It was a great adjustment. I love the way it’s going right now, and I can feel myself getting better.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh wants Oweh up to “full speed” this season and is excited about including the rookie into their game plan.

“That’s part of the art to the whole thing – we want him to play fast,” Harbaugh said. “We could put a period after that. Let’s do that. And if we’re going to make a mistake along the way – I think it goes for really any rookie – make it going full speed. We want to play 100 miles an hour, so let’s do that. Then we’ll work back from there, in terms of our assignments and responsibilities. He’s also a very smart player, and he picks things up quickly. [He has] a nice demeanor. You saw him out there today, works extremely hard. I do think he’ll pick things up quickly.”

Oweh doesn’t feel he “snuck” into the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft after being selected at No. 31 overall and is grateful to join Baltimore.

“In my mind, I feel like I went right where I was supposed to be,” Oweh said. “I don’t feel like I snuck into anything, but I feel like Baltimore is my home, was where I was supposed to be, where God wanted me to be.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz lists the Ravens as a potential trade destination for Falcons WR Julio Jones.