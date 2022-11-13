AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, J.K. Dobbins, Steelers

Browns

BrownsZone.com’s Scott Petrak thinks Cleveland is more likely to bring back LB Sione Takitaki than CB Greedy Williams this offseason, even though they put more of a priority on cornerback than linebacker.

than CB this offseason, even though they put more of a priority on cornerback than linebacker. Petrak points out the Browns have already drafted some younger options behind Williams and he could land a starting gig elsewhere. Meanwhile, Takitaki has carved out a decent role and, as long as he doesn’t want too much on his next deal, should be relatively easy to re-sign.

Petrak expects Browns RBs Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson to leave in free agency this offseason for what they hope will be more opportunities on another team. He notes the Browns could sign another back but he expects them to rely more on fifth-round RB Jerome Ford and perhaps add another back in the draft.

Ravens

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins felt like he needed to set the record straight on his knee injury on which he underwent a second surgery that put him on injured reserve. He says he plans to be back later this season.

“I didn’t get reinjured. I didn’t hurt myself or anything. I just didn’t feel like myself… there was some stuff in my knee that was making me not feel like myself,” he said via NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. “It wasn’t bad, I could have still played, but I’d rather be 100 percent going into the playoffs towards the end of the year so I could really do what I really need to do to help the team win.”

Steelers

Despite being placed on injured reserve with his back injury, Steelers CB William Jackson is expected to suit up for Pittsburgh at some point later this season. (Ray Fittipaldo)