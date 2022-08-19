AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett said that he is excited to be the team’s starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity. I don’t take it lightly, obviously,” Brissett said, via Mary Kay Cabot. “Just going out there, continuing to be the man that I am, the player that I am, the teammate that I am. And I think all of that stuff kind of takes care of itself and I don’t have to really speak on that.”

Brissett added that he isn’t looking over his shoulder in regards to the starting job.

“I wouldn’t be a great teammate if I thought like that,” said Brissett, via 92.3 The Fan.

Ravens

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown loved his time in Baltimore, but felt that he wasn’t valued as much as he should’ve been by the Ravens, which prompted him to push to play elsewhere.

“It’s about happiness,” Brown said, via the team’s official website. “I want to feel like I am a part of something to win. At the Ravens, I just felt like sometimes they really didn’t need me. Regardless if I was there or not, they were going to win games. I love the game too much. I want to be involved.” Steelers Steelers OLB T.J. Watt isn’t ready to compare himself to his older brother just yet, as he is still in need of two more Defensive Player of the Year awards. “This is like a real thing,” Watt said, via NFL.com. “I do think it’s misconstrued…I want people to understand how great my brother truly was in his prime. I think it gets lost today, and I know he’d be upset if I said this, but I think it truly is. You go back, and you look, you watch the film, the guy was frickin’ unstoppable. Absolutely unstoppable. He’ll never say it, but it’s like, I think people need to go back and look at that. The guy was doing incredible things for four or five years, and I think he can still play at a high level. I think I’m too early in my career to compare myself to him at the moment, honestly.”