AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns escaped Carolina with a win in Week 1 despite some rough moments from QB Jacoby Brissett, who will be the starter for 10 more games. Brissett missed a bunch of opportunities early in the game but HC Kevin Stefanski pointed out a pair of throws he did make late as reason to be optimistic fans won’t see this kind of performance week in and week out.

“I really do believe he can continue to get better,” Stefanski said via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think he’ll continue to get better. Having said that, I know there were some misses, but the throw to Donovan the second-to-last completion there — I know we completed it to Amari to get to the 40 — to Donovan with a player bearing down on him who was unblocked, standing in the pocket making that throw, that is big time football right there. He can be better, but really, really proud of how he finished that game.”

Ravens

Ravens veteran OLB Justin Houston said second-year OLB Odafe Oweh is showing a willingness to improve this offseason.

“His work ethic – I think it definitely changed. He knows, to be good, to be great in this league, you have to work, and you see him now leaving the practice field late. I don’t have to … Last year, I had to pull him along; this year, it’s more so we pull each other along. There are days [when] I don’t feel like going; he calls me over there. So, we’re feeding off each other, and he’s definitely willing to work; he’s putting in work. So, I’m expecting a big year from him,” said Houston, via Baltimore’s Twitter.