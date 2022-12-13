AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper told reporters that his core muscle injury is getting better and limited him against the Bengals, however, he isn’t currently thinking about the fact that he made need surgery after the season. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh praised C Tyler Linderbaum and his efforts against the Steelers’ defensive line on Sunday.

“I think they thought they were going to test Tyler Linderbaum and he came through,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Twitter. “It’s really a great point. He did; they put Cam [Heyward] over him quite a few times, which is not their norm all the time. I think they felt like they were going to test Tyler [Linderbaum], and Tyler came through. Sure, Cam had his plays, too. There was a lot of back and forth in the run game and the pass game. Cam Heyward’s one of the best players in football. So, I thought Tyler did a heck of a job. [He] acquitted himself excellent, excellent. [He] had some really phenomenal blocks [and] just continues to improve all the time. So, [I’m] really happy we have him.”

Harbaugh is also happy to have running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards back together and healthy.

“Yes, it’s good to see those guys [J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards] back together, and I also feel great about Justice [Hill] and feel great about Kenyan [Drake],” Harbaugh added. “But those guys are guys that we kind of built the team around, right? So, to see those guys coming back and possibly becoming what we envisioned originally – after the really tough, gruesome injuries – is really encouraging, and I don’t think either one of them would tell you that they’re fully there yet. So, let’s just keep heading in this direction, is what our goal would be.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that QB Kenny Pickett was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to continue, despite remaining in the protocol. (Ray Fittipaldo)

Tomlin added that TE Pat Freiermuth is also dealing with a foot injury. (Fittipaldo)

As for the quarterback situation behind Pickett, Tomlin says both Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky will take snaps if Pickett can't practice while in concussion protocol. (Brooke Pryor)

Tomlin added that Trubisky and Rudolph have been "2 and 2a" this season as backups. (Pryor)

Steelers DL Chris Wormley will have knee surgery and is expected to miss time. (Pryor)