AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill disclosed that he wanted to go to Cleveland when the Chiefs traded him last year, but the Browns didn’t want to trade for him. (ESPN)

Ravens

When Eagles CB Darius Slay was briefly a free agent earlier this offseason following Philadelphia’s decision to terminate his contract, he says the Baltimore Ravens made a strong run at recruiting him away. He’d have filled a major need for a cornerback on the roster and would have followed his former secondary coach, Dennard Wilson, who left the Eagles for the Ravens this offseason. Ultimately, however, the Eagles and Slay were able to figure something out.

“I was almost — this close — a Baltimore Raven,” Slay said on his podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “I was this close. This close. But I wanted to be an Eagle, I stayed an Eagle, because I know me and Howie were going to figure something out. But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called, and they offered just what I wanted, and I just said, if the Eagles do that, I’m going to stay an Eagle. It was nice. I almost was a Raven.”

Ryan Fowler reports that Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan is set to visit with the Ravens.

is set to visit with the Ravens. Ian Rapoport reports that Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson had a top-30 visit with the Ravens and will now visit with the Steelers.

had a top-30 visit with the Ravens and will now visit with the Steelers. Per Billy Marshall, Penn State QB Sean Clifford is visiting with the Ravens.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was willing to go so far as to say he was “comfortable” with where the team is on the offensive line, including offensive tackle. Right now Pittsburgh is trotting out Chukwuma Okorafor on the right side and former fourth-rounder Dan Moore on the left side. Both had their rough patches in 2022. The Steelers are locked into Okorafor’s deal for another season after making him a priority free agent signing last offseason but there’s nothing stopping them from upgrading over Moore — except they seem to view him a lot more favorably than others.

“He is mature beyond his years,” Tomlin said via the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “He brings a professional approach. He has proven to be durable and available, which are big things. He works to eliminate mistakes and that speaks to continual improvement. I just like what he has done and it all stems from his mature and professional approach to business that allowed those things to transpire.”