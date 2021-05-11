AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns’ GM Andrew Berry says he pushed back against the idea that the team doesn’t value linebackers by trading up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the draft.

“I guess I would push back on the notion that we do not value linebackers,” Berry said via USA Today’s Jeff Risdon. “It is an important position on the field. In Jeremiah’s case, we did think the fit was really good schematically, but we just thought the overall player was a high-quality prospect. I hesitate to use the words ‘special’ because again, we have to see how it all plays out.”

Ravens

Other NFL executives weren’t sure how much the Ravens adding first-round WR Rashod Bateman and fourth-round WR Tylan Wallace changed things. They pointed out that while it improves the talent level in Baltimore’s receiving corps, the team is still built around the run.

“You hope another downfield weapon opens it up more so Lamar can run better,” an exec said via the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “His legs become his short passing game, whereas a Mac Jones throws short passes with accuracy and efficiency but can’t scramble much. In Baltimore, when those receivers come out of their breaks, they’d better be ready to block. I also think they are trying to get a guy who has some run after the catch.”