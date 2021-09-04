AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Dan Graziano writes that it would not be surprising if the Browns allow QB Baker Mayfield to play out the season without a contract extension.

to play out the season without a contract extension. Graziano adds that while the Browns are willing to extend Mayfield, they can also franchise him in 2023 and 2024. This could be a much better option for the team than paying Mayfield $30-40 million per season.

Ravens

Ravens OLBs coach Drew Wilkins said DE Odafe Oweh is showing a “sense of urgency” unlike other rookies he’s been around.

“The thing that he has that not a lot of rookies do is he’s got that sense of urgency,” Wilkins said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s official site. “He understands [that] we have big expectations for him, from Week One. This isn’t a project. This is a guy that’s going to come in and play for us right away.”

Wilkins said he “couldn’t be more please” with Oweh’s development thus far this offseason.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with where he’s at right now,” Wilkins said. “I had a chance this summer to go watch that Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman. He’s got three years to get ready; we’ve got three preseason games. (laughter) So, we’re going to hit the ground running right now. He knows that.”

Wilkins mentions that they “feel great” about Oweh’s execution level, ability in one-on-ones, and pass-rushing.

“Whether it’s the run game, whether it’s executing the defense, whether it’s his one-on-one pass rush, whether it’s two-on-two games, whether it’s anything that he needs to do to execute highly in our defense, he needs to be there now, and we feel great about where he’s at,” Wilkins said.

Steelers