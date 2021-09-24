AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns’ DC Joe Woods thinks that CB Denzel Ward looks bigger, faster, and stronger. However, Woods thinks that the young cornerback has been trying to do too much over the first couple of weeks of the season.

“There are things he did really well, and there are probably some plays out there he would want to have back,’’ Woods said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I watch him move around. He looks stronger, he looks bigger, he looks twitchier and he looks faster. He’s wired in. I just think right now, he’s probably trying to do too much. He’s trying to go out and make a play, and when you play DB, you execute your technique and the plays will come. I’ve talked to him about that so he just has to settle down and just do his job. He is good enough to make plays when he does that.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com points out that this could be the last year for receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to accomplish their goals together with the Browns.

and to accomplish their goals together with the Browns. Cabot adds that the team has been steadily drafting new receivers, including Donovan Peoples-Jones , Anthony Schwartz , and Demetric Felton .

, , and . OUT for Week 3: T Christopher Hubbard (triceps), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)

for Week 3: T Christopher Hubbard (triceps), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle)

Ravens

New Ravens’ RB Latavius Murray is still adjusting to his new team and joked that he doesn’t even know everyone’s name yet.

“No, I haven’t had time,” Murray said, via RavensWire.com. “I don’t know everybody’s name yet still if I’m being honest; I really don’t. I just say, ‘What’s up?’ like I’ve known them forever. (laughter) It’s a good group, great locker room, great organization. It feels like it’s the right place to be. And so, I’ll continue to get to know guys, and I guess kind of take a step back and let it sink in, but I don’t think I’ll have the time really to do that week-in and week-out; we’ll be preparing for the next opponent.”

OUT for Week 3: T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), DE Derek Wolfe (back, hip)

for Week 3: T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), DE Derek Wolfe (back, hip) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: LB Chris Board (other), WR Marquise Brown (ankle), S DeShon Elliott (concussion), LB Daelin Hayes (knee), QB Lamar Jackson (illness), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), CB Tavon Young (knee)

Steelers

The Steelers made it a point to sign FB Derek Watt last offseason, giving him a three-year, $9.75 million deal. Since then, though, Watt has been sparingly used, even after the shift to new OC Matt Canada this year. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin attempted to explain.

“That’s an option as well. Like I mentioned in regard to no-huddle, we’ve got a limited number of snaps that we have available to us from a preparation standpoint, and we make decisions week in and week out based on matchups and our perceived strengths versus their potential perceived strengths,” Tomlin said via the Athletic’s Ed Bouchette. “Derek is a valued member of our team. He’s the captain of our special teams. He’s a very credible fullback. Some weeks, he’s going to be featured. Some weeks, he’s going to not be featured, and sometimes it might not have anything to do with his capabilities. It’s just the nature of this thing.”

OUT for Week 3: DT Carlos Davis (knee), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), WR Diontae Johnson (knee)

for Week 3: DT Carlos Davis (knee), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), WR Diontae Johnson (knee) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: LB T.J. Watt (groin)