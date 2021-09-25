AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Kevin Stefanski on WR Odell Beckham playing his first game in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears: Browns’ HCon WRplaying his first game in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears: “He looked good. He had a good week, and I think he is ready to go.” ( Adam Caplan

Browns elevated TE Jordan Franks to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Ravens’ LB Patrick Queen assessed his performance so far this season, following an overtime loss to the Raiders and a one-point win over the Chiefs.

“I feel like in the [Las Vegas] game, I played good; I felt pretty good about it,” Queen said, via RavensWire.com. “I feel like [against] Kansas City, I played well but could have played better. I feel like it wasn’t the standard that we require, so I feel like I can improve this game.”

Ravens elevated LB Josh Bynes, DT Reginald McKenzie, DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Ravens signed RB Nate McCrary to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Steelers

Steelers’ OC Matt Canada was impressed that veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger was willing to take the blame for the team’s loss to the Raiders in Week 2, yet Canada himself was also willing to shoulder some of the responsibility.

“I think I need to be better,” Canada said, via Steelers.com. “We lost the game. The plan was what it was. We thought we had matchups. We thought we had things right. I told the offense, ‘We didn’t win, I’ve gotta, we’ve gotta do better.’ We gotta win, that’s all that matters is winning.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Roethlisberger will play against the Bengals with a left pectoral injury and is currently not listed on Pittsburgh’s injury report.

Steelers’ linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith will both be out this Sunday against the Bengals, meaning that Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones will both get their first starts for Pittsburgh. Also out for Week 3 is WR Diontae Johnson who is dealing with a knee injury. (Brooke Pryor)