AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Baker Mayfield was not happy with his performance following the Browns win over the Vikings. The offense put up only 14 points, but it was the defense that was able to bail the team out, only allowing seven.

“I have to pick it up,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “Because if I think that piss poor performance is going to cut it, it’s not.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said that offensively, the team has to get better and needs to execute better.

“We didn’t make (some plays) today,” he said. “It’s Game 4. We’ve got to get better. I have to get better and that’s just the truth. We just need to get better in some of these areas and I think we will.”

Mayfield said that he had a tough time getting into a rhythm on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of easy throws there that I think missed and situationally, get into running the ball and you don’t have a couple throws for a while, you just get out of that rhythm,” he said, “so I need to do a good job of taking advantage of my opportunities, staying on track. For me, I pride myself on being extremely accurate and today I don’t know what the hell that was.”

Mayfield missed on back-to-back throws to WR Odell Beckham, Jr. and also to WR Anthony Schwartz while trying to salt away the game.

“That’s the type of dagger that you need to have on offense to put it away, kind of like last week with Harrison Bryant’s far cross and it sailed over him,” Mayfield said. “Those are the things I’m not real happy with myself about, but our defense is playing well enough right now to save me from that. I’ve got to be better. It’s just flat out simple and there’s not much else I can say.”

Stefanski said Monday that S Ronnie Harrison has cleared the concussion protocol. (Mary Kay Cabot)

has cleared the concussion protocol. (Mary Kay Cabot) Stefanski added LT Jedrick Wills underwent an MRI on his ankle injury. They’ll see if he’s able to practice this week. (Nate Ulrich)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that OT Alejandro Villanueva ‘s knee injury wouldn’t be a long-term issue. “Nothing serious. Just sore.” (Jamison Hensley)

said that OT ‘s knee injury wouldn’t be a long-term issue. “Nothing serious. Just sore.” (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh said it was his call on deciding to go to for the 100-yard game rushing record instead of kneeling. “100 percent my call. That’s one of those things that’s meaningful. As a head coach, you have to be mindful of your players and your coaches and what it means to them.” (Ryan Mink)

Harbaugh added DT Derek Wolfe needs time to train in order to return, which is why the team put him on injured reserve. (Jeff Zrebiec)

needs time to train in order to return, which is why the team put him on injured reserve. (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh thinks both WRs Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin have a shot to play this week: “I think both those guys have a chance of playing this week…We’ll just have to see how it plays out.” (Hensley)

and have a shot to play this week: “I think both those guys have a chance of playing this week…We’ll just have to see how it plays out.” (Hensley) On QB Lamar Jackson, Harbaugh said he feels good and has no back issues: “He came out of it really good. He’s in good shape. He feels great right now.” (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said the team has to self-evaluate to find the problems right now.

“What a challenge for us,” Roethlisberger said, via Joe Rutter. “I think this is going to test us all. We need to look in the mirror and figure out what path we want to take.”

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt added he thinks the team needs to stop doing too much.

“Stop trying to make too much happen,” Watt said. “It starts with me. We have to continue to lean on each other and trust each other and watch the film and get better.”

Steelers WR JuJu-Smith Schuster said his emotions got the best of him on the sideline during the Steelers loss to the Packers. “I’m human, I have feelings. I was on the sideline. I got upset with myself because I make those plays. … A game like this in a critical time and moment … I’m not mad at the team, I’m not mad at the play-calling, I’m not mad at Ben making a throw. It’s all on me.” (Brooke Pryor)

said his emotions got the best of him on the sideline during the Steelers loss to the Packers. “I’m human, I have feelings. I was on the sideline. I got upset with myself because I make those plays. … A game like this in a critical time and moment … I’m not mad at the team, I’m not mad at the play-calling, I’m not mad at Ben making a throw. It’s all on me.” (Brooke Pryor) Smith-Schuster said he’s always going to have Roethlisberger’s back. “That’s my quarterback. I’m always going to have his back, whether I make a play or not. I just know that he’s going to ride or die for everyone on the team& in the locker room.” (Pryor)