AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media about the current condition of QB Baker Mayfield, saying that the team will listen closely to the medical staff regarding a potential return.

“We’re just going to continue to listen to the medical staff on this, and when he’s ready, he’s ready,” Stefanski said, via Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan. “I think we’ve been very consistent, our medical team, with Baker on this injury. And I will continue to listen to the medical staff in terms of when Baker’s ready to go. I think the expectations for our positions don’t change regardless of who’s in there. So we have expectations for the quarterback, how they play, and I thought Case played well last night. He made good decisions, he spread the bad around, took care of the football.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield will need 4-6 months to recover from surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder.

will need 4-6 months to recover from surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder. Cabot also reports that Mayfield’s current humerus fracture is non-displaced and will heal on its own if there is no further damage.

Ravens

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh told the media that the team is continuing to try DT Kahlil McKenzie as an offensive lineman. McKenzie has experience on offense already and his uncle Raleigh McKenzie was a two-time Super Bowl champion with Washington.

“He actually has played on the offensive line in his career – in college and a little bit in the NFL, in some of the practice places he’s been,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “His [uncle], obviously, was a pretty fair offensive lineman. He even told me his dad kind of thinks he [maybe] should be an offensive lineman. So, we’re going to start working him over there a little bit – cross-training him. We’ve got some time with him, but we still … He played already on the defensive line this year, so we might need him there. But that’s a thought – absolutely.”

Ravens’ veteran WR Sammy Watkins has been ruled out this week against the Bengals, which could open up some playing time for rookie WR Rashod Bateman. (Todd Karopovich)

Steelers

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. Watt was seen punching at the ball in an attempt to strip it from Seahawks RB Alex Collins last Sunday night. (Ian Rapoport)