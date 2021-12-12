AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes that while the Browns might not be able to get an extension done with CB Denzel Ward before the end of this season, expect something to be done between now and early next season that makes Ward one of the league’s highest-paid corners in the $19 million a year range.
- Cabot mentions the Browns are going with fourth-round OT James Hudson at right tackle over Blake Hance because the rookie is a slightly better pass blocker at this stage in his career, although Hance is better in the run game.
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield said in an interview with NFL Media’s Kurt Warner on Sunday morning that it hasn’t just been outside noise, there have been internal things that have caused issues this season: “It comes down to trying to find an even balance of listening to those opinions around you that truly matter, friends, family, teammates, and that’s been the tricky part about this year, has been a lot of internal things. It hasn’t just been the outside noise.”
- Cabot reports sources tell her there’s been a disconnect between Mayfield and Browns HC Kevin Stefanski about the play-calling all season. She notes they may not have specifically discussed it but there’s a sense the team hasn’t played to Mayfield’s strengths.
- Cabot mentions there are other offensive players who have not been enamored with the play-calling as well.
- Mayfield also hasn’t loved how the team’s in-house radio program has criticized him and he was stung by how many players supported WR Odell Beckham Jr. after his father criticized his play at quarterback.
Ravens
- Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh was asked if QB Lamar Jackson will undergo more testing on his ankle: “We’ll see how he responds tomorrow.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Dianna Russini reports the team plans to see how Jackson feels tomorrow before any tests and that they are expecting it to be a low ankle sprain. Jackson is also currently in a walking boot.
Steelers
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Steelers OLB T.J. Watt was fined $10,300 for taunting.
