AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Zac Jackson of The Athletic takes a look at several quarterback options for the Browns next season:

Jackson points out that Baker Mayfield is still under contract and they could use resources elsewhere if they feel Mayfield is capable of a bounce-back season. However, Jackson also thinks that parting ways with Mayfield sense a strong message to the locker room that “big things” are still expected out of them.

is still under contract and they could use resources elsewhere if they feel Mayfield is capable of a bounce-back season. However, Jackson also thinks that parting ways with Mayfield sense a strong message to the locker room that “big things” are still expected out of them. Jackson believes the case for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo would be that his “leadership and experience” would help stabilize the locker room. In the end, Jackson thinks Garoppolo is the most realistic option outside of returning Mayfield.

would be that his “leadership and experience” would help stabilize the locker room. In the end, Jackson thinks Garoppolo is the most realistic option outside of returning Mayfield. Jackson points out that Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has experience with HC Kevin Stefanski and they could add a year to his one-year, $35 million deal to alleviate cap concerns.

has experience with HC and they could add a year to his one-year, $35 million deal to alleviate cap concerns. Jackson thinks Falcons QB Matt Ryan would also provide leadership and experience but is unsure if the quarterback is available.

would also provide leadership and experience but is unsure if the quarterback is available. Cleveland offensive assistant T.C. McCartney is expected to be promoted to tight ends coach. (Aaron Wilson)

Ravens

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Ravens may attempt to bring back LB Za’Darius Smith if he’s released by the Packers this offseason.

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly thinks the Steelers would have some interest in taking a shot on Colts QB Carson Wentz if he were to become available. However, he adds Indianapolis would have to eat some salary to make a trade work.

if he were to become available. However, he adds Indianapolis would have to eat some salary to make a trade work. Kaboly shoots down nearly all of the other veteran quarterbacks rumored to potentially be available this offseason as either too old, too expensive or not clearly better as a bridge option than Mason Rudolph . However, Eagles QB Gardner Minshew is cheap enough and has enough potential that Kaboly won’t rule out a trade.

. However, Eagles QB is cheap enough and has enough potential that Kaboly won’t rule out a trade. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor lists Steelers LB Joe Schobert ($7.8 million), RT Zach Banner ($5 million), and DL Stephon Tuitt ($9 million) as potential cap casualties for Pittsburgh this offseason.

($7.8 million), RT ($5 million), and DL ($9 million) as potential cap casualties for Pittsburgh this offseason. Pryor thinks the Steelers could kick the can down the road at quarterback until 2023 when there might be better options, which would entail rolling with Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, or another low-cost investment.

or another low-cost investment. Steelers’ owner Art Rooney compared Brian Flores to veteran coach Dick LeBeau, who was Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator from 2004-2014: “Over the years, we’ve had people like Dick LeBeau come in, who was a high profile coach, and was able to help make a difference.” (Jenna Harner)