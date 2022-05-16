AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Ravens

Ravens CB Marcus Peters was asked about the possibility of signing a contract extension as he enters the final year of his deal in 2022. The deal would make some sense for both sides, as Peters is 29 and the open market isn’t kind to defensive backs on the wrong side of 30. For Baltimore, a deal could lower Peters’ $15.5 million cap hit in 2022.

“I’m going to just say this. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. I feel comfortable being here. If some things get worked out, then they get worked out,” Peters said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “But as of right now, I’m in the last year of my deal. I’m here to get my leg better and just play ball at the highest level I can play ball at. The rest of the shit will take care of itself.”

Steelers

Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett is aware that he needs to learn the team’s playbook inside and out if he wants to have any chance of starting over QB Mitchell Trubisky this year.

“I’ve got no shot if I don’t know what I’m doing,” Pickett said, via SteelersWire.com. “I’m dedicating myself to the playbook and learning every detail I possibly can to give myself the best shot, to operate out here.”