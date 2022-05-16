AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on the Panthers not closing the door on acquiring Browns QB Baker Mayfield: “They would like [to add] somebody else; that’s why the Baker Mayfield situation, Jimmy Garoppolo might not be completely dead at this point. And so it certainly seems [Sam Darnold] is the favorite to start. They know Matt Corral is a bit of a project, a little like Malik Willis, because of the offense he came from in Ole Miss.”
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports Browns QB Deshaun Watson is treating the team’s offense to a trip to the Bahamas in order to work out and build chemistry.
- Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says Mayfield is unlikely to attend the trip hosted by Watson.
- Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the league is expected to interview Watson “at great length” as part of their investigation into the allegations against him, yet will give no information or timetable about potential discipline.
Ravens
Ravens CB Marcus Peters was asked about the possibility of signing a contract extension as he enters the final year of his deal in 2022. The deal would make some sense for both sides, as Peters is 29 and the open market isn’t kind to defensive backs on the wrong side of 30. For Baltimore, a deal could lower Peters’ $15.5 million cap hit in 2022.
“I’m going to just say this. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. I feel comfortable being here. If some things get worked out, then they get worked out,” Peters said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “But as of right now, I’m in the last year of my deal. I’m here to get my leg better and just play ball at the highest level I can play ball at. The rest of the shit will take care of itself.”
Steelers
Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett is aware that he needs to learn the team’s playbook inside and out if he wants to have any chance of starting over QB Mitchell Trubisky this year.
“I’ve got no shot if I don’t know what I’m doing,” Pickett said, via SteelersWire.com. “I’m dedicating myself to the playbook and learning every detail I possibly can to give myself the best shot, to operate out here.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!