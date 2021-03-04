AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Roethlisberger Contract Details

Browns

Browns RB Nick Chubb is nearing the time for his second contract, as 2021 will be the final year of his rookie deal. For most running backs, getting that big deal is like pulling teeth. Browns GM Andrew Berry reiterated how much the team loves what Chubb brings but added that a new deal for him is not at the front of the line right now.

“I think you all know the affinity that we have for him both as a player and as a person,” Berry said via Pro Football Talk. “We do have a number of players who are extension-eligible, which Nick is one. And that’s something that we’ll sort through as we go through the offseason. But certainly we like Nick — the player and the person. And all those big decisions are things that we have to figure out in the overall big picture as we navigate the next several months.”

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes the Ravens would obviously love to add someone like Bears WR Allen Robinson or Titans WR Corey Davis to the offense but he’s not sure either will be available or cheap enough for Baltimore to sign.

Zrebiec thinks the Ravens will add a lower-cost veteran wideout and perhaps dip into a deep receiver class on the second or third day of the draft.

Zrebiec mentions the Ravens like what they saw from 2020 third-round WR Devin Duvernay even though he hit a rookie wall in the second half of the season. He’ll compete to be the starting slot receiver and have a bigger role in 2021.

According to Zrebiec, the Ravens see safety as a much bigger need than fans do, as they want to have more of a play-making presence on the back end. He mentions Colts S Malik Hooker as someone who could be a fit for the right price if he's healthy.

Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins is scheduled to have a virtual meeting with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)

Steelers

The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette notes former Texans C Nick Martin , who was just released in a cost-cutting move, could be a fit for the Steelers given their need at the position. But he says Martin has a reputation for being “soft” and he isn’t sure if he’s an upgrade over incumbent Steelers C J.C. Hassenauer .

Bouchette doesn't believe Steelers CB Steven Nelson is in any danger of not being on the roster in 2021.

Steelers LB Vince Williams is due $4 million in the final year of his deal in 2021 and Bouchette identifies him as a prime candidate to be asked to take a pay cut.

With their pending free agent cornerbacks, Bouchette would prioritize bringing back Cameron Sutton over Mike Hilton. Both can play the slot but Sutton has more versatility to play outside whereas Hilton is exclusively a nickel, in Bouchette's opinion.

