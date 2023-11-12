AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Texans

Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on the performance by QB Deshaun Watson in the win over Baltimore, as Watson went from a 6.3 QBR to going 14-14 passing in the second half: “He’s a warrior. He battled through an ankle injury in the second half. Makes plays when they’re not there. Makes unbelievable throws. Never a doubt in his mind how this game would turn out. He’s the leader of this football team for a reason.” (Jake Trotter)
- Mary Kay Cabot says that Watson is currently wearing a boot on his left foot.
- Browns S Grant Delpit was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Ravens
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson following the loss to the Browns on Sunday: “It’s football. Every Sunday is not going to be our day. Today it wasn’t.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh says there are no updates on the injuries sustained by LT Ronnie Stanley and CB Marlon Humphrey. (Jamison Hensley)
Texans
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans following a win over the Bengals on Sunday: “I’m excited. That’s where we’re headed as a team. We’re showing we can win tight games at end of games. I’m proud of the way our guys battled.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans DB M.J. Stewart was fined $13,971 for unnecessary roughness.
