AFC Notes: Browns, Steelers, Titans

Browns

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Vikings will retain some of pass rusher Za’Darius Smith ‘s salary as part of the deal to trade him to the Browns.

‘s salary as part of the deal to trade him to the Browns. According to Jeremy Fowler, there were two other teams interested in Smith but he was excited about the chance to play with DE Myles Garrett.

Steelers

Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle is all-in when it comes to trying out as a long snapper for the Steelers during their minicamp.

“I’m serious,” Boyle told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Let’s go do it. It’s not a joke. That’s not what I want it to look like because it’s not. I was snapping to a Fisher-Price basketball hoop in my driveway. My wife didn’t want to catch the balls. I hit [the backboard] sometimes. Sometimes, it goes in the road.”

“I still love Baltimore,” Boyle added. “Have a lot of relationships there, but this is just unique and different, and it’s exciting.”

According to Mark Kaboly, Steelers head athletic trainer John Norwig will retire and be replaced by former Kentucky head trainer Gabe Amponsah.

Titans

Titans first-round OL Peter Skoronski said he is spending time learning at both tackle and guard so far this offseason. (Terry McCormick)