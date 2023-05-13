AFC Notes: Browns, Steelers, Titans

Steelers

Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle is all-in when it comes to trying out as a long snapper for the Steelers during their minicamp.

“I’m serious,” Boyle told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Let’s go do it. It’s not a joke. That’s not what I want it to look like because it’s not. I was snapping to a Fisher-Price basketball hoop in my driveway. My wife didn’t want to catch the balls. I hit [the backboard] sometimes. Sometimes, it goes in the road.”

“I still love Baltimore,” Boyle added. “Have a lot of relationships there, but this is just unique and different, and it’s exciting.”

  • According to Mark Kaboly, Steelers head athletic trainer John Norwig will retire and be replaced by former Kentucky head trainer Gabe Amponsah.

