AFC Notes: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Drake Maye, Christian Gonzalez, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane was willing to take a chance on journeyman S C.J. Gardner-Johnson after researching his past and laying down rules for his first season with the team.

“We talked about just making sure, ‘You’ve got to be a good teammate,’” Beane said, via The Athletic. “We don’t want any cheap shots in practice or anything like that. You want to keep it in between those lines, but you do want his edge.”

Jets

The Jets are set to return four of their five offensive line starters from last season, including LT Olu Fashanu, C Josh Myers, RG Joe Tippmann and RT Armand Membou, while recently signed Dylan Parham slides into the left guard role. New York OC Frank Reich senses “real consistency” from their offensive line and doesn’t think they have any weak links.

“Young and hungry group, but seasoned,” Reich said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “They’ve played football together. … They know how to work. I mean they’re really physically talented. They know what we’re trying to do. I sense a real consistency among the group and the right mentality. There is no weak link up there, mentally or physically. It’s very high functioning, mentally processing what we’re doing and why we’re doing it and seeing it done at a fast level. I’ve been very impressed by the group.”

Patriots Patriots VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf said the team’s top priority is to extend QB Drake Maye and CB Christian Gonzalez, adding that the team’s free-agent spending over the past couple of seasons isn’t a sustainable model for building. “That’s our No. 1 priority,” Wolf said, via Patriots Wire. “Obviously we have other priorities, but that’s our No. 1 priority and I think it just gives you some advantages, especially as we were kind of restocking in free agency last year, we spent the most money in the league, and then again this year when we kind of went heavy again. That’s not necessarily sustainable, especially when we have guys like [Christian] Gonzalez and Drake coming down the pipe here. But having that now gives us the flexibility in these, call it the next two years, to be able to do something like this.”