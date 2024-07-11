AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts DE Kwity Paye said QB Anthony Richardson has returned to form and if you didn’t know, you wouldn’t notice that he suffered a shoulder injury.

“Of course, we wanted him to play the full season, but things happened,” Paye said via the Draft Network’s Justin Melo. “Anthony Richardson bounced back at OTAs. He came back like nothing happened. He was playing smarter and making the right reads. He’s more confident in the pocket. Having Anthony Richardson back for 2024, it’s going to be an exciting season for us. I can’t wait to see where we’re able to take this thing. We have a big rivalry game in Week 1 [against the Texans]. We’re looking forward to that one.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud had a picturesque start to his NFL career where he set records and led a franchise turnaround. Houston WR Tank Dell feels Stroud has all the makings to be the best QB in the league.

“He just brings a special type of swag,” Dell said, via the I AM ATHLETE podcast. “I for sure feel like C.J. got the opportunity to be the best quarterback in the league. Not me just saying that because of who he is to me but just like what I’m seeing him do each and every week.”

“What the world sees, they’re seeing exactly what we’re seeing. How he just coming out there as a 21-year-old man going against grown men, and he’s out here just balling every week. How consistent he is. I feel like C.J. gotta keep doing what he’s doing to bridge the gap between him and Mahomes.”

Titans

Titans fifth-round CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. had started to make a name for himself after some nice moments in spring practices. Brownlee discussed how he’s getting more comfortable by the day and cited CBs Chidobe Awuzie and L’Jarius Sneed as teammates who have helped with the mental side of the game.

“At first, I came out here, and had a lot to learn. I was still struggling with simple things,” Brownlee said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “But as the days have gone on, I started getting better. I started getting in my playbook more, I started asking getting comfortable, asking more questions. And for me, my confidence is way up from when I came out here day one. I feel great, and I am finally getting my swagger back. I feel good.”

“Guys like Chido and Sneed, man, those are guys that I watched before I got into this league. So for me to be on the same team as those guys, it is a dream come true and I am grateful to have those two. I just try and take up all the knowledge that they can give me, and it’s been helping me with my game. I have been learning a lot when it comes to formations and releases that I am getting, and those guys have been helping a lot with that.”