AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WRs coach Chad Hall had high praise of WR Calvin Ridley‘s explosiveness and mobility

“He’s really explosive and he can stop on a dime. So it’s like he’s got elite speed and elite quickness, which most people don’t have,” Hall said, via John Shipley of FanNation. “It’s either you got one or the other. You’re either really, really quick, or you’re really, really fast. So he’s got both and he covers so much ground with the strides, so DBs immediately have to respect it.”

Hall added Ridley has a good understanding of how to attack defenses.

“He doesn’t have many indicators, but he’s going to catch the ball. I mean, your job as a receiver is to get open and catch the ball. And he knows how to do that,” Hall said. “He understands defenses as well. So he’s got the full makeup.”

Texans

Texans first-round QB C.J. Stroud is blissfully embracing a team mentality ahead of his first NFL season and will focus on the success of his new franchise rather than any personal accolades.

“Right now it’s not just about an individual person,” Stroud told reporters, via TexansWire.com. “It’s about the whole squad, which I’m loving it, man. This team has been very accepting of me, very honest, and very transparent. What I love about it, man, nothing has been given to me. I have to earn everything, which I love. It’s been like that my whole career, so it’s nothing new.”

“Robert and people like [receiver] Alex Bachman and [tight end] Brevin Jordan, like all these guys have been super vocal and super in depth of what they like, how they like things, not only on the field but off,” Stroud added. “It’s just amazing to be around great people and great football players as well.”

Titans

Titans UDFA OLB Caleb Murphy said he decided to join Tennessee because he felt there was an opportunity for him to make an immediate impact.

“I felt like Tennessee was a good spot for me – they work hard, and I think there’s an opportunity for me here,” Murphy said, via the team’s website. “I have to do my part which is to work hard myself – Coach (Mike) Vrabel prides himself in working hard, so that is what I am going to do. It is definitely different coming in as a rookie, and you have to stay in the books.” Titans DE Arden Key said some of the veterans on the team have already taken notice of Murphy’s work habits. “I love Caleb,” Key said. “He’s a young guy who is willing to learn. He is always asking questions, coming up to me or Harold (Landry). He is a guy who is seeking knowledge. He is doing what coaches ask of him, and he is taking what he learned off the field and putting it to use on the field.” Titans outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow explained that Murphy needs to keep stacking good days together and working hard. “Like all rookies, the first thing is he has to learn what to do, and be able to do it at a high level, and execute at a high level,” Crow said. “I think for Caleb, special teams is important as well – find a way to get on special teams and continue to earn more roles as we continue to develop. The thing I love about Caleb is he came from a place where they won two national championships, and regardless of the level that’s an awesome thing to have is a winning background. I am excited that he is here, and I’m excited to see him grow.”